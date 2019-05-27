Ram's Work Will Be Done: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scripted a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday hinted at possibly stepping up efforts for construction of Ram Temple saying, "Ram ka kaam karna hai, Ram ka kaam ho kar hi rahega (Ram's work needs to be done and Ram's work will be done)."

"We have to do Ram's work and we will get it done. This is our work. Ram lives in us, so this is our work and we will do it ourselves. Even if we outsource it to somebody, we have to keep an eye," Bhagwat said during his visit to Udaipur on Sunday for a "mandir pran pratishtha" programme in Pratap Gaurav Kendra, where he was accompanied by spiritual leader Morari Bapu.

The programme was first addressed by Morari Bapu. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Since centuries this country has been chanting the name of Lord Ram. Today the country is passing through such circumstances that we need to think of doing Ram's work too. It makes me happy to see Ram's name written on the youth's hands."

Soon after his address, Bhagwat said, "We should remember the message given by Morari Bapu. Ram's work needs to be done and Ram's work will be done. Ram resides in our hearts. We all need to be active and move ahead to fulfil our goals."

Bhagwat was on a four-day trip to Udaipur since Friday to attend the RSS-run 'Sangh Shiksha Seva II' training camp.

Soon after landing in Udaipur airport on Friday, Bhagwat told the media: "Aa gaayi hai sarkar wapas (The government is back)."

RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, has repeatedly called for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed land in Ayodhya.

They even demanded from Narendra Modi-led NDA government an ordinance for the construction of the temple. But the land in Ayodhya has remained disputed for decades, with both Hindu and Muslim groups claiming their right to it.

The BJP, in its election manifesto, stated that it would "explore possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and take necessary steps to expedite construction of Ram temple."

Bhagwat, however, on Sunday said, "If we surrender it to someone else, then there will be a need to monitor that person. Ram's work has to be done and it will be done."

In March, the court appointed a panel of mediators, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, and gave it eight weeks to meet all stakeholders and explore the possibility of an amicable settlement to the contentious issue.

The panel submitted the report on May 10 and the SC is expected to take up a decision in this regard.

(Agencies)