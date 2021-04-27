April 27, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ramping Up Medical Oxygen Production, Officials Brief PM Modi

Ramping Up Medical Oxygen Production, Officials Brief PM Modi

Modi was briefed about the functioning of the Oxygen Express Railways service as well as the domestic and international sorties undertaken by the Air Force to transport oxygen tankers.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ramping Up Medical Oxygen Production, Officials Brief PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was informed about the increasing production of medical oxygen in India
PTI
Ramping Up Medical Oxygen Production, Officials Brief PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2021-04-27T22:12:30+05:30
Also read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed about the increasing production of medical oxygen, whose shortage has been reported in several places amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, at a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

In the meeting on the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Modi reviewed the availability of medical infrastructure and directed officials to ensure rapid upgrade of health facilities, the PMO said in a statement.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister asked officials to work closely with state governments to start PSA oxygen plants at the earliest.

The production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has risen to 8,922 MT per day and is expected to cross 9,250 MT by the end of the month, the government said on Tuesday, noting that it was only 5,700 MT in August last year.

Three empowered groups also made a presentation to the Prime Minister, the statement added.

Modi was briefed about the functioning of the Oxygen Express Railways service as well as the domestic and international sorties undertaken by the Air Force to transport oxygen tankers.

Officials also noted that they are encouraging states to also set up PSA oxygen plants.

The empowered group working on the medical infrastructure and Covid-19 management briefed him on efforts being undertaken to ramp up the availability of beds and ICUs.

They informed him on efforts to break the chain of transmission with Modi stressing the need to ensure that specific guidelines and strategies evolved regarding the Covid management needs to be properly implemented by relevant agencies in the states.

"It was discussed that the production of LMO in the country has increased from 5700 MT/day in August 2020 to the present 8922 MT (on 25th April 2021). The domestic production of LMO is expected to cross 9250 MT/day by the end of April 2021," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Get Your House In Order, Problem Lies With You: Delhi HC To AAP Govt Amid Covid Surge

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos