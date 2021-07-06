Rampant Covid Violations At Hill Stations: Will Centre Reimpose Entry Restrictions?

The video of a little street child in McLeodganj, barefooted, but with a mask on his face quizzing all tourists, where are your masks has gone viral. None of the tourists pay much heed to him, rather a few of them frown at him and others just ignore.

In Shimla, Director General of police Sanjay Kundu released data about having recovered a fine of Rs 30 lakh from the tourists for mask violations in just 70 hours.

“These people, the tourists are not just bothered about paying the fine. This is quite a strange thing our policemen have noticed” he admits.

With pictures of the massive influx of tourists, unprecedented traffic jams and choking of the roads at Manali, Shimla, Dharamshala and McLeodganj going viral, the Health Ministry on Tuesday wrote to Himachal Pradesh over the rampant flouting of Covid appropriate behaviour in Shimla and Manali.

Addressing a daily briefing on Covid-19 situation, Health Ministry official was quoted saying “People travelling to hill stations are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols are not complied with."

Locals have also started fearing the possibility of a third wave hitting the state very soon if steps are not taken to control the crowds.

"We are very close to the third wave because the state government is scared to impose restrictions like the RTPCR test. The hotel lobby and business community, a vote bank of the BJP, will get annoyed” alleges Sushma Thakur, who lost two members to Covid in April 2021.

The weekend has seen the arrival of nearly 13,000 vehicles to Shimla alone while most tourist destinations like Kullu-Manali, Dalhousie, McLeodganj, Dharamshala, Kasauli and Chail are packed to capacity with tourists struggling to get rooms.

Chief Secretary, Anil Khachi said directions have been issued to Deputy Commissioners not to let places get crowded and impose penalties on people not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

He however ruled out imposition of border restrictions, which will severely affect the state ‘s economy and hotel industry.

The state cabinet meeting on Wednesday is expected to discuss the situation on Covid and may devise mechanisms for crowd control at congested places and markets.

