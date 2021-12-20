Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 2 pm without transacting any business as opposition parties continued their protests on various issues including suspension of 12 MPs.

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM

Trending

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T12:15:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:15 pm

As soon as the official papers were laid on the table, MPs from opposition parties such as the Congress and TMC were up on their feet, pressing for revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.


Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked members to allow the House to function and adjourned the proceedings when some opposition MPs carrying placards started to move towards the well of the House.


Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to press for the notice given under Rule 267 that seeks to set aside the business of the day to take up the issue being raised.There were five notices under Rule 267.

Related Stories

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather


However the Chairman disallowed it.


"First of all the House should be allowed to function then only we can think of that. That's why I am not admitting them," Naidu said while asking members to resume their places and called for Zero Hour mentions.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


"My priority is functioning of the House... discipline, decorum, decency. Debate, discussion and decisions are my priority," he said.


Naidu said he had on Friday requested the government and opposition to sit and thrash out issues so that the House can function normally and decency and decorum are maintained.


Terming the protests in the House as disappointing, he said, "My concern is discipline, decorum and decency. Debate, discuss and decide. This is my wish. If you are not interested, I am adjourning the House."


While opposition parties have called the suspension of the MPs against the rules and demanded that it be revoked, the government insists that the suspended MPs must first apologise for their "unruly" behaviour.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Venkaiah Naidu New Delhi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Panama Papers Case: ED Summons Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Panama Papers Case: ED Summons Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 55 Indian Fishermen In Last Two Days

AMU association release charter of demands before UP polls

PM Modi In Prayagraj On Tuesday 

Omicron Covid-19: Mumbai Civic Body Urges People To Avoid Christmas, New Year Gatherings

Covid-19: India’s Active Cases Continue To Dip, Lowest In 572 Days

PM Modi To Transfer Rs 1000 Crore In Accounts Of Self Help Groups In Prayagraj Function On Tuesday

77 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 400 Crore Seized From Pakistani Boat Off Gujarat Coast

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

After The Deluge

After The Deluge

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from India

Traditional Wisdom, Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains, Says Sonam Wangchuk

Traditional Wisdom, Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains, Says Sonam Wangchuk

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Pulwama: Policeman Injured As Terrorists Open Fire

Pulwama: Policeman Injured As Terrorists Open Fire

Indian Navy's 'Mormugao' Sails For Maiden Sea Trials On Goa Liberation Day

Indian Navy's 'Mormugao' Sails For Maiden Sea Trials On Goa Liberation Day

Read More from Outlook

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

Ashes, Live: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia

Ashes, Live: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Justice At Last For India's Sex Workers?

Justice At Last For India's Sex Workers?

Trisha Mukherjee / The Supreme Court issued an order on December 14 directing the states and union territories to start the process of of issuing identity proofs for sex workers. How easy will be to implement?

Advertisement