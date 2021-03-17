March 17, 2021
Corona
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Accepts Swapan Dasgupta's Resignation

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after he was given a ticket to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2021
Swapan Dasgupta
File Photo
 Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu accepted BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta’s resignation on Wednesday.

Dasgupta had tendered his resignation on Tuesday after he was given a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday said Naidu has received Dasgupta's resignation letter dated March 16 and has accepted his resignation with effect from March 17.

Dasgupta, who became a Rajya Sabha member on April 25, 2016, has been named by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Tarakeshwar constituency in Bengal.
His term as a member of the Upper House was slated to end on April 24, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

