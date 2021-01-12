Rajnath Singh Visits Ayush Minister Shripad Naik In Goa Hospital

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Union minister Shripad Naik onTuesday after he met with an accident in neighbouring Karnataka, in which he lost his wife and aide. Shripad Naik is currently admitted in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji, where he is undergoing the treatment.

Rajnath Singh arrived INS Hansa base in Goa by a special flight that landed at noon and met the minister around 2.40 pm at the medical facility.

Union Minister for Ayush and Defence Shripad Y Naik met with an accident in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Monday night, police said. In the road mishap, the minister’s wife Vijaya and personal assistant died, while Naik suffered major injuries when his car overturned at Ankola, police said.

The Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, Shripad Naik, 68, underwent surgeries at the government-run hospital during the night, a senior official from the hospital said in the morning.

His health condition is stable, the official said.

Also Read|Union Minister Shripad Naik Undergoes Surgeries After Road Accident

Naik, the BJP MP from North Goa, was shifted to the GMCH ear Panaji late Monday night.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday night, "Naik's condition was critical earlier, but now he is stable"

Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawant and wished speedy medical treatment to the BJP MP.

"A team of doctors led by Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar is treating him. We are giving him the best medical care, the chief minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had said another medical team was on a standby to ensure best treatment for Naik.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine