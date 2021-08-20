Rajnath Singh Flags Off Ambulance Fleet For Army’s Strategic Unit Guarding LoC

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off a fleet of five trauma care ambulances donated by a non-profit group for Army’s strategic unit deployed in Jammu and Kashmir from his residence in Delhi on Friday.

The ambulances have been donated by Borderless World Foundation to the Chinar Corps, the Army's strategic unit that guards the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

"The ambulances will be stationed in five sectors located along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and will be managed by the Indian Army,” said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

They will be deployed at different locations in Gurez, Machil, Keran, Tangdhar and Uri sectors in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Army will use them for critical care needed by its personnel as well as local residents, said Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, also the coordinator of the flag-off ceremony.

Borderless World Foundation chairperson Adhik Kadam, Kotak Mahindra Bank president Raghavendra Singh and BJP leaders Shyam Jaju and Rajiv Kohli were also present on the occasion.(With PTI inputs)

