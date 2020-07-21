Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet Meets To Discuss Covid Situation, No Decision On Special Assembly Session

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cabinet meet on Tuesday. However, no decision on floor test or special session of Rajasthan assembly was taken during the meeting.

Gehlot will wait till the Rajasthan High Court pronounces order on July 24 on the plea filed by Sachin Pilot and other 18 MLAs against the disqualification notice sent to them by Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, and then decide future course.

At the Tuesday's cabinet meet, discussions revolved mostly around increasing coronavirus cases in the state and the measures to be taken to contain it. Discussions were also held on state's finances.

Earlier, Gehlot addressed a Congress Legislature Party meeting at the Farimont Hotel where he and his MLAs are camping.

The CLP meeting held earlier began at around 1 pm after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where Congress legislators supporting the Ashok Gehlot government are camping.

The meeting was held to to decide the party's future strategy even as the court requested the Assembly Speaker to defer any action on disqualification notices issued to rebel leader Sachin Pilot and other 18 MLAs.

Senior Congress leaders including national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Vivek Bansal along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present at the meeting.

This is the third meeting of the CLP in the last one week.

A political turmoil is raging in the state apparently because of a tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Gehlot.

Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled openly, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief.

