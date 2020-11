Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020: Over 16 Per Cent Voting In Second Phase Till 10 AM

More than 16 per cent votes were polled till 10 am in the second phase of polling for three municipal corporations in Rajasthan on Sunday, the state election commission said.

Polling started at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm. The votes will be counted on November 3, the spokesperson of the commission said.

Till 10 am, 16.66 per cent votes were polled, the official said.

According to the official, 18.27 per cent polling was recorded in Jodhpur south, 18.17 per cent in Kota south, and 15.76 per cent in Jaipur Greater municipal corporation till 10 am, he said.

More than 19.45 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,287 candidates for ward councilor at 3,211 polling stations in 310 wards.

On October 29, the first phase of voting was held in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North municipal corporation.

