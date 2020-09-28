Rajasthan Govt Approves Proposal For Free Wheat, Pulses To Over 4 Lakh Families

September 28, 2020
Corona
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed to ensure food security for the people who are facing a livelihood crisis amidst the pandemic and financially weaker sections.

PTI 28 September 2020
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
File Photo
The Rajasthan government has decided to provide 10 kg of wheat per person and 1 kg of pulses per family free of cost to 4.14 lakh needy families facing economic stress due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal of Rs 37.74 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this regard, an official statement said on Monday. 

Gehlot had directed to ensure food security for the people who are facing a livelihood crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as for those who were deprived of the same in a previous survey for any reasons, it said.

Following the chief minister's instructions, 15.36 lakh persons from 4.14 lakh families were registered in the resurvey conducted between July 22 to August 15 by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the statement said.

The chief minister has directed to provide 10 kg of wheat per person and 1 kg of pulses per family for free to these families, it said.

