July 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Says It 'Will Use Gandhian Weapons Of Democracy' To Resolve Deadlock

Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Says It 'Will Use Gandhian Weapons Of Democracy' To Resolve Deadlock

Rajasthan Congress general secretary Avinash Pande said the party will use all available democratic means to resolve the current political deadlock in the state.

PTI 28 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Says It 'Will Use Gandhian Weapons Of Democracy' To Resolve Deadlock
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala (L), Avinash Pandey (2nd from L) and Ajay Maken (R) speaks to media, outside a hotel in Jaipur.
PTI Photo
Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Says It 'Will Use Gandhian Weapons Of Democracy' To Resolve Deadlock
outlookindia.com
2020-07-28T09:07:24+0530
Also read

Congress general secretary Avinash Pande on Monday claimed that many among the 19 rebel MLAs, led by ousted deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, was in the touch with the party leaders.

Pande, also the party’s state’s in charge, said the Congress will use all available democratic means to resolve the current political deadlock in the state.

"We will use all the Gandhian weapons of democracy in a peaceful manner," Pande said at a press conference.

"As Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated if the need arises, he along with all the people’s representatives would plead before the President to protect the democracy," said Pande.

He also said it never happened in the last 70 years that a government having the majority and wanting to call a session is being stopped by the Governor on various pretexts.

Next Story >>

India Steps Up COVID-19 Testing To Over 5 Lakh A Day: Govt

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rajasthan Congress Crisis National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos