Rajasthan Crisis: Cabinet Meeting Underway To Discuss Points Raised By Governor For Calling Assembly Session

Also read Rajasthan Governor Agrees To Convene Assembly Session But There Is A Catch

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is holding a Cabinet meeting in Jaipur to discuss points raised by the governor for calling an Assembly session amid political turmoil in the state.

The Congress government, which is facing a crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold the session and prove majority on the floor.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Monday asked the state Cabinet to send another proposal to convene an assembly session, saying a floor test can be a reasonable ground for calling it on short notice.

The Governor sought the recommendation saying the earlier proposal did not mention a floor test, while media statements from government functionaries indicated that the government wanted to go for it, a Raj Bhawan statement said.

“If the government wants to win a vote of confidence, then it can become a reasonable ground for calling the assembly session on short notice,” the statement said.

The Governor returned the earlier recommendation, sent to him on Saturday night, and sought another proposal insisting on a 21-day notice for calling the session, it added.

It mentioned that the Governor while giving the suggestions under Article 174 of the Constitution, has directed the government to initiate the process for calling the session.

The Governor has directed the state government to submit the file again, acting on his three-point suggestions which includes “a 21-day notice for the session, the video recording and live streaming of the assembly proceedings and floor test, if it happens, and ensuring social distancing during the session”.

It is for the second time that the Governor has returned the Cabinet recommendations to the state government.

A Raj Bhawan official said the revised Cabinet recommendations sent to the Governor by the state government on Saturday night was about calling the session from July 31 but the Governor has pointed out that a 21-day notice must be given.

“As per this, the date of calling the session should be revised now,” the official, who wished not to be named, told PTI.

“The Governor has said there is no intention not to summon the session. He agrees for (summoning) the session but there are some suggestions on which actions are required from the state government,” he said.

The Governor also pointed out that it is clear from the statements in the media that the state government wants a vote of confidence in the assembly but the Cabinet proposal has no mention about it.

The Governor said the assembly session should be called after giving a 21-day notice so that equality to all as per the Article 14 of the Constitution can be ensured, the official said.

He also suggested that a healthy debate on important social and political issues can be held online as well, as the Supreme Court and high courts are doing to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

The second suggestion is about the video recording the assembly proceeding and the live streaming of the process of the floor test if it happens.

The entire process of the floor test should be held in the presence of the principal secretary of the Parliamentary Affairs Department and through “Yes” and “No” buttons only, the release said.

The Governor also asked the government to clarify how the social distancing norms would be fulfilled during the session.

(With PTI inputs)