July 19, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rajasthan Crisis: 'Ban Defectors From Holding Public Office For 5 Years, Fighting Next Poll,' Says Kapil Sibal

Rajasthan Crisis: 'Ban Defectors From Holding Public Office For 5 Years, Fighting Next Poll,' Says Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal said the 'antibodies' against the 'virus of corrupt means' to topple elected governments lie in amending the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

PTI 19 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rajasthan Crisis: 'Ban Defectors From Holding Public Office For 5 Years, Fighting Next Poll,' Says Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo)
PTI Photo
Rajasthan Crisis: 'Ban Defectors From Holding Public Office For 5 Years, Fighting Next Poll,' Says Kapil Sibal
outlookindia.com
2020-07-19T12:03:40+0530
Also read

Amid the political firestorm in Rajasthan following Sachin Pilot's rebellion, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday called for amending the anti-defection law to ban all defectors from holding public office for five years and fighting the next election.

Sibal also said that the "antibodies" against the "virus of corrupt means" to topple elected governments lie in amending the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

His attack comes in the wake of Pilot's open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government, which has been on shaky ground since, with at least 18 legislators backing the rebel leader.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief earlier this week.

The Congress has accused the BJP of making efforts to topple the Gehlot government by indulging in horse-trading.

"Need for Vaccine: Virus of 'corrupt means' to topple elected governments has spread through a 'Wuhan like facility' in Delhi," Sibal tweeted, in an apparent swipe at the BJP.

"Its 'antibodies' lie in amending the Tenth Schedule. Ban all defectors from: Holding public office for five years, fighting the next election," he said.

Taking a swipe at Pilot over his claim that he is not joining the BJP, Sibal on Thursday had asked what happens to his "ghar wapsi" and whether Rajasthan's dissident legislators are vacationing in Haryana under the "watchful eye" of the saffron party.

In the house of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including the 19 dissidents who have been issued notices of disqualification by the speaker and they have challenged them in the high court.

The Congress has maintained the claim that the Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs, including the two BTP MLAs. 

Next Story >>

Ram Janambhoomi Trust Invites PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Temple On August 3 or 5

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kapil Sibal Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Rajasthan Congress Crisis National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos