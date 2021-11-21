Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 2 Last Year's Sacked Ministers For Rebellion Among 15 Ministers Take Oath

The two ministers, including Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, are those who were sacked last year for rebelling and have been rein ducted into the cabinet.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with another Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a party committee meeting. (File photo) | PTI

2021-11-21T17:21:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 5:21 pm

The new fifteen ministers, including the two who had been sacked last year for rebelling took oath on Sunday in Rajasthan.

The ministers took oath in a much-awaited expansion of the Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet.

The state’s Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

The 11 cabinet ministers include three – Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully-- who have been elevated from minister of state (MoS) to cabinet rank, while two -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- are those who were sacked last year for rebelling and have been reinducted as cabinet ministers.

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntla Rawat were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as MoS.

The council of ministers in Rajasthan now has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 MoS, apart from the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gehlot and members of his council of ministers were among those present at the function.

The number in the council of ministers in the the state has reached 30. The Rajasthan Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Ashok Gehlot Jaipur Rajasthan Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Congress National
