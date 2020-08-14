Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot To Counter BJP’s No-confidence Motion With Trust Vote Shortly

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot's patch-up, the Congress government in the state is now a battle away from putting to rest the entire political crisis in the state.

The BJP will move a no-confidence motion during the Assembly session on Friday and the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will move a confidence motion during the session.

With the disgruntled MLAs led by Pilot back in the party-fold following the intervention of the top leadership, the Congress is likely to pass the floor test. The Congress seems confident of winning the motion with the support of 107 MLAs in the 200 member assembly. The BJP has 72 members.

This was announced Thursday at the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by Gehlot.

Also Read: Why The Truce Between Ashok Gehlot And Sachin Pilot Stands On Fragile Ground

The session comes days after the top leadership of the Congress announced the return of Sachin Gehlot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

Pilot had led a rebellion against Gehlot, seeking a change in the party’s leadership in Rajasthan.

At the CLP meeting held at his residence, Gehlot urged Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

Meanwhile, Pilot shook hands on Thursday with Chief Minister Gehlot, the image marking the patch-up between the two party factions in the state.

Pilot was also sacked as the state’s deputy chief minister and Gehlot referred to him as “useless”, using the Hindi term “nikamma”.

Also Read: 'Forgiven And Forgotten,' Says Ashok Gehlot

MLAs loyal to Gehlot, still camping together at a hotel, expressed dissatisfaction with the dissidents’ return. But the chief minister has urged them to “forgive and forget”, and move on.

The party had put out a similar picture following the reconciliation between the two after the 2018 assembly polls, when Gehlot was picked by the party for chief minister’s post and Pilot settled agreed to be his deputy.

(With PTI Inputs)