Rajasthan: 5 killed In Rain-Related Incidents, Flood-Like Situation In Hadauti

According to the MeT department, a red alert warning was issued for Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali for the next 24 hours.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2019
Rajasthan: 5 killed In Rain-Related Incidents, Flood-Like Situation In Hadauti
Rajasthan: 5 killed In Rain-Related Incidents, Flood-Like Situation In Hadauti
Five people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan which was lashed by incessant rainfall, creating a flood-like situation in Hadauti region of the state, an official said on Friday.

A red alert warning was issued for Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali for the next 24 hours, according to the MeT department.

The Army was asked to be vigilant as Kota, Baran, Bhilwara, Jhalawar and Bundi districts recorded more than 160 mm of rain since Thursday, the official said.

Disaster Management, Support and Civil Protection Department Secretary Ashutosh AT Pedhenkar told PTI, that five people were killed in various rain-related incidents in three districts.

He said the district administration was in constant contact with the Madhya Pradesh government in connection with the continuous flow of water from the state.

According to data by the MeT department, as of 8.30 am on Friday, 124 mm rainfall was recorded in Chittorgarh, 118 mm in Mount Abu, 117 mm in Bhilwara, 79.8 mm in Dabok, 72 mm in Eranpura Road, and 58 mm in Kota.

