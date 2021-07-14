Rajasthan: 11 Cases Of Kappa Variant Recorded; State Govt Urges All To Follow Covid Guidelines

After Uttar Pradesh, now Rajasthan has reported 11 cases of Kappa variant of Covid-19. This was informed by state Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Giving further details, he said out of the 11 patients, four are from Alwar and Jaipur each, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara.

Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara, he said.

The minister said reports of nine samples have been received from Delhi and two from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.

The Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant, Sharma said.

Rajasthan reported 28 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine