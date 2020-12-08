December 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Raj Babbar Surrenders Before Court In 2015 Violent Protest Case, Released On Surety

Raj Babbar Surrenders Before Court In 2015 Violent Protest Case, Released On Surety

All the accused had moved an application for recall of a non-bailable warrant, which was issued as they were not appearing before the court despite summons.

PTI 08 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Raj Babbar Surrenders Before Court In 2015 Violent Protest Case, Released On Surety
PTI
Raj Babbar Surrenders Before Court In 2015 Violent Protest Case, Released On Surety
outlookindia.com
2020-12-08T22:20:22+05:30

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar, Congress leader Ajai Rai, Shailendra Tiwari, Prabhuji alias Prahalad Dwivedi surrendered before a special MPMLA court on Tuesday in connection with a 2015 case for stone pelting on police causing injuries to cops in a violent protest near Laxman Mela ground here.

Later, judge P K Rai ordered their release on their furnishing sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

After surrender, all the accused had moved an application for recall of a non-bailable warrant, which was issued as they were not appearing before the court despite summons.

Police had registered an FIR in connection with the 2015 incident at the Hazratganj police station and after a probe filed charge sheet on December 25, 2015.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw In Forbes 2020 List Of 100 most Powerful Women

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Raj Babbar Lucknow National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos