Rains Cause Water Logging In Delhi, Key Junctions Closed For Traffic

August 21, 2021
Commuters push their scooters through a waterlogged road due to heavy rains, near ITO in New Delhi.(File photo-Representational image)
PTI
Heavy rains lead to water logging in many areas of Delhi on Saturday.

The rains have lead to water logging in many areas including Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass and ITO in the national capital.

Due to the water logging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to social media to inform the commuters.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the field staff was on the ground to address waterlogging complaints on priority.

"Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageways) has been closed due to waterlogging. Please avoid (the) stretch," the traffic police said in a series of tweets.

"Traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging. Inconvenience is regretted. Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience," it said.

Other areas that witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains include Pul Prahladpur underpass, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, ITO, roads around Pragati Maidan, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Mangolpuri, Kirari and Malviya Nagar.

Traffic movement was also disrupted on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi due to the waterlogging.

"Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. Traffic interrupted at MB road diverted on mathura road. Kindly avoid (the) stretch," the traffic police tweeted.

A PWD official said the department's field staff was working to resolve the issue.

"The intensity of rain this morning was high, so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely monitoring the situation," the official said. (With PTI inputs)

