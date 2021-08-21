Rains Cause Water Logging In Delhi, Key Junctions Closed For Traffic

Heavy rains lead to water logging in many areas of Delhi on Saturday.
The rains have lead to water logging in many areas including Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass and ITO in the national capital.
Due to the water logging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to social media to inform the commuters.
Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the field staff was on the ground to address waterlogging complaints on priority.
"Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageways) has been closed due to waterlogging. Please avoid (the) stretch," the traffic police said in a series of tweets.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021
Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, Please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience.
"Traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging. Inconvenience is regretted. Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience," it said.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021
Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has been closed due to water logging. Please avoid stretch.
Other areas that witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains include Pul Prahladpur underpass, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, ITO, roads around Pragati Maidan, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Mangolpuri, Kirari and Malviya Nagar.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021
Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. Traffic Interrupted at MB road diverted on mathura road . Kindly avoid he stretch
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021
The road from Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon is heavy due to water logging on GGR-PDR. The traffic is moving in 1 lane. Sorry for the inconvenience
Traffic movement was also disrupted on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi due to the waterlogging.
"Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. Traffic interrupted at MB road diverted on mathura road. Kindly avoid (the) stretch," the traffic police tweeted.
A PWD official said the department's field staff was working to resolve the issue.
"The intensity of rain this morning was high, so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely monitoring the situation," the official said. (With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely