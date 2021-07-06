July 06, 2021
Rahul Takes A Dig At Centre On Workers Not Receiving MNREGA Wages

"There is a world beyond the false rhetoric where in some houses people are not able to even run their households - what kind of 'achche din' (good days) are these," asked Rahul Gandhi

Outlook Web Desk
Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed his grievances on the Centre's failure to pay the MNREGA workers their wages
Former Congress party chief  Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the BJP government in connection with the issue of irregularity in MGNREGA workers' wages. He also questioned the credibility of the government in terms of bringing ' Acche Din' to the country.

According to his words, the rights of the workers are being denied in this trying times  of the pandemic, when they should be given financial assistance instead.

"MNREGA workers in many states are not getting their wages. When the government should have given additional financial assistance to them during the pandemic, the money that is the workers' rights is also being denied.

"There is a world beyond the false rhetoric where in some houses people are not able to even run their households - what kind of 'achche din' (good days) are these," he asked.

His reference was to the promise of "achche din" (good days) made to the people by the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In another tweet, he posted a query with a Hindi couplet to attack the Modi government.

"Fill in the blank: Rafale of 'friends', Tax collection - expensive fuel, blind sale of PSU-PSBs, Jail if you question. The Modi government is....," he asked in Hindi.

The former Congress chief has been attacking the government on various fronts, including the poor state of economy, rising inflation and unemployment, mismanagement in Covid handling and slow vaccination pace. 

(With PTI Inputs)

