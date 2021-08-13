BJP Says Rahul 'Shown Door From Only Place He Was Active' After Twitter Locks His Account For Rules Violation

While taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Twitter temporarily locked his account for allegedly violating its rules, BJP's MP and the party's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya said that the Congress leader has been shown the door from the only place he was active.

He also added that the social media paltform should be used following the new rules enforced by the Modi government in order to restore the account.

Addressing a press conference, Tejasvi Surya said the same Congress was crying hoarse and attacking the government when it framed the new rules to "empower" social media platform users.

Now, Gandhi cannot hide behind the freedom of expression argument after he tweeted a picture of a rape and murder victim's family members, Surya said, adding it was "indecent, illegal and inhuman".

The law prohibits the disclosure of a rape victim's identity, including address or her family members' details, promoting the BJP and the official child rights body to hit out at the Congress leader.

The Congress has argued that Gandhi is raising the family's voice for justice and that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and a BJP MP had also posted the family's pictures.

Surya said the issue now is whether it was right on Gandhi's part to publicly disclose the victim's identity as the law of the land frowns upon such acts.

"The only place he was active was on Twitter. Unfortunately, even Twitter has shown him the door," he said wryly.

Gandhi and the Congress should make usage of the rules and regulations made by the Modi government and attempt to get his account restored, he added.

In another dig at Gandhi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Disney prince Rahul Gandhi should not have disclosed the the victim's identity for his petty politics. He should understand this is real world not his Disney world."

Gandhi on Friday accused Twitter of being biased and interfering in the country's political process by blocking his account.

In a strong attack, Gandhi said Twitter was denying his millions of followers the right to an opinion and termed it as an attack on the democratic structure of the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

