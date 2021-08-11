‘Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet About Alleged Delhi Rape Victim Violated Twitter’s Policy’

The Twitter on Wednesday told Delhi High Court that the tweet in question of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about a nine-year-old, who was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated violated the platform’s policy as well.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, told the Court that the tweet in question has been removed as it was found to be in violation of the platform's own policy.

“The account has been locked and the tweet is not available,” Poovayya said.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh refused to issue notice on the public interest litigation (PIL) by Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar at this stage and asked the parties to “keep 1-2 pages of submissions ready on next date”.

Counsel for Mhadlekar, advocate Gautam Jha, however, responded that he disputed Twitter's stand and urged the court to call for an affidavit.

“If this is the attitude, we are not issuing notice,” the court remarked as it proceeded to adjourn hearing.

Senior advocate R S Cheema appeared for Rahul Gandhi.

In his petition, Mhadlekar, a social activist, said that by posting the photograph with the parents of the child victim, Gandhi violated the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, which prohibit the disclosure of identity of minor victims of sexual offences.

It is alleged that Gandhi was “attempting to take political mileage out of the unfortunate incident”.

The plea also seeks initiation of appropriate legal action against Gandhi by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The minor Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village. (With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine