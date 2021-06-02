Rahul Gandhi's Twitter 'Purge', Unfollows 50 People

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unfollowed around fifty people on Twitter. The people who were removed by Gandhi include many journalists and his personal aides.

As of 5.12 pm on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, who is a very active Twitter user and has over 18 million followers on Twitter, is following 220 people.

According to a report by The Print, several party members have said Gandhi’s Twitter account is being purged, resulting in many accounts being unfollowed, and that he will start following more people once that is done.

However, accounts of party leaders who passed away recently including Ahmed Patel, Tarun Gogoi, and Rajeev Satav have not been unfollowed.

