February 25, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala; In Pics

Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala; In Pics

Rahul Gandhi spent around 10 minutes swimming before returning to the shore in this southern coastal region

Outlook Web Bureau 25 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala; In Pics
Twitter
Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala; In Pics
outlookindia.com
2021-02-25T10:06:18+05:30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dip into the sea with fishermen in Kerala’s Kollam just to experience their lives. He jumped into the water when he saw some fishermen doing that after casting their net to catch fish. He spent around 10 minutes swimming before returning to the shore in this southern coastal region, party sources said. 

A congress functionary, who accompanied him, said, “After coming to know from their fellow fishermen that their companions were adjusting the net underwater, Gandhi also jumped into the sea.” 

“He jumped without informing us…..All of us were stunned but he was very cool. He spent around 10 minutes in the seawater. He is an expert swimmer,” he added.

He was also accompanied by four Congress leaders including AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and T N Prathapan.

Gandhi, who was wearing a blue T-shirt and khaki trousers, did not remove them before jumping. He later changed his clothes after returning to the Thangassery beach.

According to reports, Biju Lawrance, the boat owner, said the Congress leader asked them about their family and sources of income.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Daughter Of 75-Year-Old Farmer Missing Since R-Day Appeals With Video And Posters

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Kerala Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos