Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala; In Pics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dip into the sea with fishermen in Kerala’s Kollam just to experience their lives. He jumped into the water when he saw some fishermen doing that after casting their net to catch fish. He spent around 10 minutes swimming before returning to the shore in this southern coastal region, party sources said.

A congress functionary, who accompanied him, said, “After coming to know from their fellow fishermen that their companions were adjusting the net underwater, Gandhi also jumped into the sea.”

“He jumped without informing us…..All of us were stunned but he was very cool. He spent around 10 minutes in the seawater. He is an expert swimmer,” he added.

He was also accompanied by four Congress leaders including AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and T N Prathapan.

Gandhi, who was wearing a blue T-shirt and khaki trousers, did not remove them before jumping. He later changed his clothes after returning to the Thangassery beach.

According to reports, Biju Lawrance, the boat owner, said the Congress leader asked them about their family and sources of income.

