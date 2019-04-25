Rahul Gandhi Says There Will Be No Injustice In Hindustan Under Congress

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing "injustice" to the people of the country in the last five years, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the 'acche din ayenge' slogan has now been replaced by 'chowkidar chor hai'. He said there will be only one 'Hindustan' where justice will be done when the Congress is voted to power.

During the day, Gandhi addressed election rallies at Jalore, Ajmer and Kota in Rajasthan.

"If rich people are not jailed for not paying off loans then farmers too will not be jailed. If lakhs and crores are given to them then the same will be given to farmers, labourers, tribals, Dalits and small traders. There will be no injustice in Hindustan. The country will not be divided in two Hindustans. There will be one Hindustan where justice will be done," the Congress president said at a rally in Jalore.

"PM Narendra Modi did injustice with people of the country in the last five years. Demonetisation and GST were ways to rob poor, labourers, small traders of their money, NYAY scheme will benefit them," he alleged.

He said the Congress government will listen to people's 'mann ki baat' and run according to them.

"Five years ago, there was a slogan 'acche din ayenge' (good days will come). Now people say 'chowkidar chor hai' (watchman is a thief) everywhere in the country," he said.

Addressing a gathering in Ajmer, Gandhi said, "On one side there is Narendra Modi who speaks lies one after the other wherever he goes and on the other side, there is truth. Depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, two crore jobs every year, reasonable price for farmers' crops were all lies."

He said the Congress had done brainstorming with eminent economists for minimum income guarantee 'Nyay' scheme to deposit Rs 72,000 annually in individual bank accounts of 25 crore poor people.

The Congress president said that people of the country heard 'Mann ki Baat' in the past five years but the Congress' think-tank has done 'kaam ki Baat' by formulating the NYAY scheme.

"I want to thank Modi Ji for opening bank accounts. I am going to deposit money of NYAY scheme in the same accounts. The money will be deposited directly in bank accounts of women of the families," he said at an election rally in Kota.

Gandhi stressed that the money deposited through the NYAY scheme will move the wheels of the economy and create job opportunities for the youth.

He said the Congress government, if voted to power, will fill 22 lakh government jobs in one year, create a separate budget for farmers, reservation for women in state assemblies, Parliament and in government jobs.

He alleged that the prime minister is "protecting 15 rich people", including Mehul Choksi, Anil Ambani, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi, who took bank loans worth several crore and did not pay back.

Modi waived off loans of Rs 5.55 lakh crore of these people, Gandhi alleged.

In Kota, he reiterated his statements that the country cannot be run by a single person or a party.

"It is the common citizen's sweat and blood which has led to the development of the country but the prime minister says everything has been done after he assumed the charge," he added.

