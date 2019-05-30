Rahul Gandhi Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar In Delhi

Amid continued speculation over his resignations as Congress party president, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's Delhi residence and is learnt to have discussed the current political situation with him.

The meeting comes as various Congress state units, senior leaders and even Opposition leaders--like DMK's MK Stalin--have urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his resignation and continue as the chief of Congress party.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets NCP leader Sharad Pawar at Pawar's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jKkH1mGsOB — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign at the Congress Working Committee meeting after the party faced debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, securing just 52 seats in the lower house of the parliament.

Pawar was in the Congress before he floated the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999. NCP is part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Rahul Gandhi at his residence, where Sonia Gandhi was also present. Kumaraswamy urged Rahul Gandhi not to quit as party chief.

Meanwhile, party senior leader Ahmed Patel met Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters and later met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

The meetings come ahead of Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1, where the newly-elected Congress MPs will elect their new leader.

PTI