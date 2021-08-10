Rahul Gandhi Meets Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Over Dinner In Srinagar

Congress leader and Member Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for a two-day visit, had dinner with former J&K Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday evening.

Gandhi attended a dinner hosted by Congress J&K President Ghulam Ahmad Mir at his son’s wedding. At the function, Gandhi was seen sharing a table with former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Karan Singh and Congress leader Saif Din Soz.

Prof Soz said he briefed Gandhi about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370. Soz said Gandhi is keenly watching the situation in J&K.

Earlier Mir had said Gandhi would be meeting the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders on Tuesday evening at a formal dinner. However, the programme has been cancelled as the Congress leader would now be leaving for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon instead. Mir said Gandhi will inaugurate the party's Jammu and Kashmir headquarters at the Moulana Azad Road Srinagar in Lal Chowk. He would also address Congress workers at the inaugural function of the Congress Bhawan.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 and complete communication blackout on Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi tried to visit Kashmir to access the situation. However, he was sent back from Srinagar Airport to Delhi along with other leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad.

