Rahul Gandhi Likely To Offer Resignation In Congress Working Committee Meeting Tomorrow

The top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons of the humiliating loss in Lok Sabha elections and assess them.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2019
After a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, top Congress leaders will deliberate on party losses at a meeting of the working committee slated on Saturday where party chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation.

According to sources, the party has convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making the body of the party at 11 AM tomorrow.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet, party sources said.

The top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons of the humiliating loss in Lok Sabha elections and assess them. The party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the Narendra Modi led BJP.

The party bagged only 52 seats in this election.

Top party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, are expected to attend the meeting.

There have already been voices within to introspect on why the party failed to reach out to the people.

(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi Delhi Congress Congress Working Committee (CWC) Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Election Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Poll Results

