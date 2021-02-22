Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out At Modi Govt Over Rising Fuel Prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed at the Modi government over the hike in fuel prices. He accused BJP government of emptying the pockets of the common man and filling the pockets of its friends for free.

Accusing the Centre of looting people by imposing high taxes on petrol and diesel, Congress demanded its rollback to provide relief to the common man from the onslaught of rising prices.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "When you see the fast moving meter while filling fuel in your car at the petrol pump, do remember that the crude oil rates have not risen but fallen"

"Petrol is at Rs 100 a litre. The Modi government is doing the great work of emptying your pockets and filling the pockets of its friends," the Congress leader added

Gandhi also used the hashtag "FuelLootByBJP" in his tweet.

With PTI Inputs

