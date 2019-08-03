Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Centre On Economy 'Slowdown'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre on an alleged slowdown in the Indian economy, saying the government can only "destroy" what was built over decades.

The BJP Government can’t build anything. It can only destroy what was built over decades with passion and hard work. pic.twitter.com/IV0HYE1GJ7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2019

Gandhi tagged some media reports on a noted businessman warning of an economic slowdown. He tagged reports that suggested that the economic condition in the country was not healthy.

The publications had reports of how BSNL and MTNL had failed to pay salaries last month. Also, how the railways was planning to hive off employees.

He also tagged a news report that claimed that India's auto sector was witnessing its lowest ever sales in July in over two decades.