Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kashmir Killings, Says Terrorism Hasn’t Stopped After Article 370 Abrogation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Central Government of completely failing to provide security to the people of J&K.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo)

2021-10-07T17:24:23+05:30
Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 5:24 pm

Saying Central Government has completely failed to provide security to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the incidents of violence in Kashmir.

"Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism has neither stopped due to demonetisation nor after the abrogation of Article 370 - the central government has completely failed to provide security," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"We strongly condemn the attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and send our condolences to the families of the deceased,"he said.

Gandhi's remarks on Kashmir came after two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The killing of the teachers, which drew widespread condemnation, took the number of civilians shot dead in the last five days in Kashmir valley to seven, including four from among the minorities.

On Tuesday, the Kashmir Valley witnessed three targeted civilian killings in 90 minutes, which included a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and the owner of the city's most famous pharmacy, and a 'golgappa' and 'bhelpuri' seller from Bihar.(With PTI inputs)

