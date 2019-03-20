﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rahul Gandhi Believes He Has No Chance In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Is Eyeing 2024: AAP

Rahul Gandhi Believes He Has No Chance In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Is Eyeing 2024: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not keen on seat sharing in different states in 2019 as he believes that he has no chances of winning the Lok Sabha battle and was eyeing the 2024 elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2019
Rahul Gandhi Believes He Has No Chance In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Is Eyeing 2024: AAP
File Photo
Rahul Gandhi Believes He Has No Chance In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Is Eyeing 2024: AAP
outlookindia.com
2019-03-20T14:30:43+0530

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not keen on seat sharing in different states in 2019 as he believes that he has no chances of winning the Lok Sabha battle and was eyeing the 2024 elections.

"RG (Rahul Gandhi) believes he has no chance in 2019. He is eyeing 2024. Sharing seats now will diminish RG's 2024 dream," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted.

He also said that BJP strategists had asked the media to make 2019 a "Modi vs RG" contest.

"RG is basking under manufactured illusion though it is a trap by the BJP. In parallel, RG jokes are being pushed hard by the BJP," he said.

For the coming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is not very keen on sharing seats with other parties, be it in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Delhi, Bharadwaj said.

This was against the idea of a Grand Alliance which had planned that there should be one candidate in each constituency against the BJP to avoid splitting of anti-BJP votes, the AAP leader said.

IANS

For full coverage on Lok Sabha elections, click here

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi BJP Congress AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : WATCH: David Miller, Imran Tahir Star In South Africa's Crazy Super Over Win Over Sri Lanka
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters