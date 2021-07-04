July 04, 2021
Pushkar Singh Dhami Sworn In As Uttarakhand CM

At 45, Dhami takes over as the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:12 pm
Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office on Dhami at a simple function held on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan.

A host of MPs, MLAs and functionaries of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and senior government officials were present.

At 45, Dhami takes over as the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. 

A two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami replaces Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday.

Dhami was elected as the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader on Saturday.

He is considered to be close to Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also his political mentor.

Dhami takes over the reins of power at a time when Uttarakhand has just a few months to go for the Assembly polls, which are due early next year.

(PTI inputs)

