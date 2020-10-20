October 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Punjab’s Resolute: Assembly Unanimously Passes Bills Against Farm Laws

Punjab’s Resolute: Assembly Unanimously Passes Bills Against Farm Laws

The bills against farm laws were also backed by the Opposition SAD, AAP and Lok Insaaf MLAs.

PTI 20 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Punjab’s Resolute: Assembly Unanimously Passes Bills Against Farm Laws
Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh (L).
PTI
Punjab’s Resolute: Assembly Unanimously Passes Bills Against Farm Laws
outlookindia.com
2020-10-20T16:32:29+05:30

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws.

The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislators in the assembly.

The Opposition SAD, AAP and Lok Insaaf MLAs backed the legislations.

The state government's legislative counter provides for imprisonment of not less than three years and fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below the minimum support price.

The provisions exempt farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and provide for prevention of hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce.

Earlier, Chief Amarinder Singh had urged all parties to unanimously pass his government’s “historic Bills” in the Vidhan Sabha.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kashmir Times Office Sealed, Editor Alleges Persecution

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Amarinder Singh Punjab Farm Bills 2020 Agriculture: Farmers BJP Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos