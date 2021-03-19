Punjab To Nagpur: List Of Cities Under Lockdown, Curfew As Covid Cases Climb Up

The Covid-19 outbreak came to light on December 31, 2019. Subsequently, the disease spread to more Provinces in China and to the rest of the world. As per the latest Health Ministry data, India's total Covid-19 active caseload has reached 2,19,262, comprising 1.93 per cent of the total infections.

Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab cumulatively account for 77 per cent of India's total active cases.

With several Indian cities witnessing a surge in daily coronavirus cases, state governments have decided to impose lockdown or curfew in order to curb the virus' spread. On March 18, India logged 28,903 new coronavirus infections and 188 new fatalities. Despite the vaccination drive against coronavirus, India is witnessing an upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases.

As per the union health ministry data, 83.91 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 per cent of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases.

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4 per cent of India's total active cases with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60 per cent.

Consequently, the Maharashtra government has imposed partial lockdown or curfew to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Here is a complete list, have a look.

1. Nagpur

A week-long lockdown with strict restrictions came into force in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on March 15. The COVID-19 caseload in the city has climbed to 1,75,386 after 2,587 fresh infections were detected on Tuesday.

2. Pune

The district officials in Pune have imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. Additionally, the district administration has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31. Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to function till 10 pm, and food deliveries have been permitted till 11 pm. Officials have directed malls and multiplexes owners to operate till 11 pm.

3. Nasik

In Nasik, a night curfew has been imposed between 7 pm and 7 am. However, hotels and restaurants can remain open till 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity. The district administration has also put a cap of 25-30 people at weddings or any other event.

4. Madhya Pradesh

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced night curfew in Indore and Bhopal from 10 pm to 6 am. Moreover, shops will be closed after 10 pm in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul, and Khargone. The state has also banned public programme on Holi festival but given permission to celebrate individually.

5. Gujarat

In Gujarat, which is also witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government decided to increase the night curfew timings in four major cities by two hours. The curfew will now remain in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am.

6. Uttarakhand

The Dehradun district magistrate ordered complete lockdown in parts of Mussoorie, which includes, Galway Cottage area, St. George's School, and Barlow Ganj area. As per the order, all shops and offices will be closed till further announcements.

7. Punjab

In Punjab, a total of eight districts are under the night curfew--Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Nawanshahr. The curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in these eight districts. The Department of School Education has declared "preparatory leaves" for all classes in both private and government schools. However, teachers will continue to remain present in the schools.

8. Sikkim

Taking preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, the Sikkim government on Thursday issued safety measures and restricted the movement of vehicles at the night. Issuing an order, the state government also restricted the functioning of the night clubs and pubs in the state. However, emergency services are exempted from the restrictions.

9. Ahmedabad

Taking preventive measures against the coronavirus spread in the district, the Ahmedabad district administration on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the district from Friday. As per the order from the administration, the night curfew will remain in place from 9 PM to 6 AM. However, during this time, malls and cinema halls will remain closes on Saturday and Sunday.

