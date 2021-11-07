Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/ Litre

In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/ Litre
Last week, the Centre had announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, bringing down their retail rates from record highs. | Representational Image

Trending

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/ Litre
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T19:37:35+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 7:37 pm

With the Centre slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Punjab Government also announced a reduction in VAT on the fuels on Sunday, making them cheaper in the state by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively.

The decision was taken on Sunday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who said efforts were on to put less burden of taxation on the common man.
The rates would be reduced from the midnight of November 7.

The retail price of petrol in Punjab will be Rs 95 per litre and for diesel it will be Rs 83.75 per litre.

Related Stories

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said the reduction in VAT on the fuels is estimated to cause a revenue loss of Rs 6000 crore to the state.

Last week, the Centre had announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, bringing down their retail rates from record highs.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The CM claimed the prices of petrol and diesel in Punjab now is the lowest in the northern region except the union territory of Chandigarh. Reducing the excise duty, the Union Government had urged states to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

Tags

Harish Manav Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Petrol Diesel Price Fuel Price Fuel price Cut National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Nawab Malik's Family Entered Into Land Deals With Underworld: Devendra Fadnavis

China: Party Leaders Seem Set To Cement Xi's Hold On Power

Yogi Adityanath's Poll Pitch: Law, Order And Development

Tears And Joy As First Indian Flight Lands In US Post Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Uttarakhand Formation Day: PM Modi Greets State’s People

Brahmins And Baniyas Are In My Pockets: BJP Leader Muralidhar Rao

PM Modi Delighted Over Srinagar Being Among UNESCO’s List Of Creative Cities

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

India Registers 10,126 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Dip

India Registers 10,126 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Dip

'No Salary Without Covid-19 Vaccination': Thane Municipal Corporation Tells Its Employees

'No Salary Without Covid-19 Vaccination': Thane Municipal Corporation Tells Its Employees

Bhopal Children's Hospital Fire: 4 Infants Dead, CM Announces Rs. 4 Lakh Compensation For Each

Bhopal Children's Hospital Fire: 4 Infants Dead, CM Announces Rs. 4 Lakh Compensation For Each

Delhi Lawyers To Abstain From Work On Nov 9 Over Conviction Of Bar Association's Ex-President

Delhi Lawyers To Abstain From Work On Nov 9 Over Conviction Of Bar Association's Ex-President

Read More from Outlook

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi, who comes from a poor family, has been on a massive outreach program towards the poor sections of the state.

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

Outlook Web Desk / After the WHO listed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as Emergency use, the UK government will now list it in its list of approved vaccines for Covid-19, the British High Commissioner said.

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

PTI / Ravi Shastri was initially appointed the team India director in 2014 till the 2015 World Cup. He was appointed India head coach on July 13, 2017.s

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

Ashwani Sharma / This is not the first GI tag for Himachal, Pradesh where products like Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Chamba Rumal, Himachali Chulli Oil and Kalazeera already enjoy indigenous status.

Advertisement