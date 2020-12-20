December 20, 2020
Corona
Punjab Farmer Dies By Suicide After Returning From Delhi

Gurlabh Singh had been part of the farmers' protest at the Delhi border and is believed to have consumed poisonous substance

PTI 20 December 2020
Farmers protesting at Singhu border
PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist
outlookindia.com
2020-12-20T17:19:36+05:30
A 22-year-old Punjab farmer, who returned from a protest site near Delhi border, allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, the police said on Sunday.

Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village of Bathinda district, had been part of the protest near the Delhi border. He had returned to his village on Friday, they said.

The police said he consumed some poisonous substance on Saturday at his home. He was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared “brought dead”. The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police added.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for two weeks to demand a repeal of three recent farm laws of the Centre. 

