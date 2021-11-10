Punjab Elections: AAP MLA From Bathinda Rural, Rupinder Ruby Quits AAP

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, MLA from Bathinda Rural Assembly constituency Rupinder Kaur Ruby resigned.

The Bathinda Rural legislator announced the decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through her Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

A move of her joining the Congress party is being anticipated.

“Mr. @ArvindKejriwal ji Convener, AAP & @BhagwantMann ji This is hereby inform u that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party.Please accept my resignation.Thx Rupinder Kaur Ruby.(MLA Bti.rural),” Ruby said in a tweet.

Mr.@ArvindKejriwal ji Convener, AAP & @BhagwantMann ji This is hereby inform u that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party.Please accept my resignation.Thx Rupinder Kaur Ruby.(MLA Bti.rural) — Ruby (@RubyAap) November 9, 2021

Reacting to her resignation, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday took a dig at Ruby, saying she was joining the Congress as she did not have any chance to get the AAP ticket for contesting the upcoming state assembly elections.

“Rupinder Ruby is our younger sister, (she should) be happy wherever she goes. This time, she did not have a chance to get a ticket from the AAP. Therefore, she is joining the Congress. It is a request to the Congress not to cheat Ruby and give her a ticket from Bathinda Rural seat,” said Cheema in a tweet.

(With PTI Inputs)