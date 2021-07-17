July 17, 2021
Punjab Congress Chief Harish Rawat Meets Amarinder Singh In Chandigarh

Harish Rawat's visit is being seen as an effort to placate Amarinder Singh who is opposed to Navjot Singh Sidhu getting any key post in the party

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2021
Harish Rawat (L) Amarinder Singh (R)
 Amid the factional feud in Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday met AICC general secretary and the state in-charge Harish Rawat and said any decision taken by the party president will be acceptable to all.

Rawat flew down to Chandigarh as tensions escalate in the Congress’ Punjab unit over differences between Amarinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

There is intense speculation that the cricketer-turned politician may be appointed state Congress chief.

Rawat reached Chandigarh in a chopper around 12 noon and went straight to the chief minister’s farm house in Mohali.

The visit is being seen as an effort to placate Amarinder, who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. He is learnt to have said that giving the post of state party chief to Sidhu, a Jat Sikh, would upset the party's senior leaders representing the Hindu community and harm the party's prospects in the 2022 assembly elections.

(PTI inputs)

