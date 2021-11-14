Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Punjab BJP Leaders Urge PM Modi To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor By Gurupurab

The Kartarpur Corridor was closed after travel restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19 last year.

Kartarpur Corridor | PTI Photo

2021-11-14T20:32:11+05:30
Harish Manav
Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 8:32 pm

In poll-bound Punjab, BJP leaders urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Kartarpur sahib corridor be opened by Gurupurab.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the Gurupurab is on November 19 and the party leaders from the state have apprised the Prime Minister that the followers of Guru Nanak be allowed to travel to Kartarpur sahib.

“The corridor was opened on November 9, 2019 due to the initiative of the BJP. The Historic gurdwara is merely 4.7 kilometres from the Indian border and due to total insensitivity of the congress it was not negotiated that it should be part of the Indian territory during partition in 1947,” said Ashwani Sharma.

The Kartarpur corridor has facilitated the pilgrims to travel without a Pakistan visa. The Kartarpur Corridor was closed after travel restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19 last year. “Now we have requested the honourable Prime Minister that since the covid situation has improved the sangat be allowed to travel,” said Sharma.

Harish Manav Narendra Modi Punjab Pakistan Kartarpur Corridor Sikhs BJP National
