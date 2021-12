Read More from Outlook

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom Portraying women as the mere victims of economic structures is to practically render them as powerless beings without an agency to negotiate self and identity.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE: Siraj, Shami Strike; India Need 3 Wickets India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.