Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Punjab Assembly Polls: AAP Announces 15 More Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced 15 more candidates for the next year's Punjab assembly polls.

2021-12-28T13:04:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 1:04 pm

It is the fifth list of the state's main opposition party and with this the total number of candidates announced by the AAP so far reached 88.


Punjab has 117 Assembly seats and polls in the state are due early next year.


Kulwant Singh will contest from Mohali, according to the latest list of candidates announced by the AAP.

Charanjit Singh will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Rupinder Singh from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh from Ferozepur City, Jagroop Singh from  Bathinda Urban, Jaswant Singh from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh from Nabha.

-With PTI inputs

Arvind Kejriwal Chandigarh Punjab National
