Punjab, Assam And Mizoram Accords Under Rajiv Gandhi Strengthened Indian Union: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday recalled his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's achievement of concluding the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram accords, saying the pacts "strengthened" the Indian Union.

Rahul Gandhi had said earlier this week he will draw attention to his father's many incredible achievements to honour him on his 75th birth anniversary that was on Tuesday.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had highlighted the former prime minister's role in the Information Technology revolution.

"Amongst Rajiv Gandhi ji's many achievements were the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram accords, that helped bring to end years of conflict and violence," the Congress leader tweeted on Thursday.

"Built on a foundation of mutual respect, understanding and peaceful coexistence, these accords strengthened the Indian Union," Rahul Gandhi added.

The Punjab accord, also known as the Rajiv–Longowal Accord, was signed by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harchand Singh Longowal on July 24, 1985, for peace in Punjab.

The Mizoram Peace Accord, 1986 was an official agreement between the government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF) to end insurgency and violence in Mizoram.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants launched by the influential students' organisation All Assam Students Union (AASU) in 1979 culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in the presence of Rajiv Gandhi