Punjab: Architect Builds Jet-Shaped Vehicle, Calls It 'Punjab Rafale'

An architect based out of Punjab has designed a jet-shaped vehicle and named it 'Punjab Rafale'.

The vehicle that cost Rs 3 lakh has been painted light blue in colour and can run at a speed of 15-20 kmph. Looking like an aircraft, it has side view mirrors, windshield, and does not have any roof.

Manufactured in Rama Mandi in Bhatinda, the vehicle has 'Ram Pal Airline' written on its bonnet.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, a man can be seen driving the vehicle along with a bunch of children in the back of the vehicle. Driving at slow speed, the unique design of the vehicle attracts the attention of people seen in the video.

Punjab: Architect designs jet-shaped vehicle that runs at 15-20km/h speed in Bathinda's Rama Mandi. pic.twitter.com/NBLWCLA8RJ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

The man behind this unique innovation, Rampal Behaniwal says that the vehicle will be soon displayed at a cultural park.

The Indian Air Force received the first five of its Rafale jets on September 10, 2020. The country will have an entire fleet of fighter jets from France by April 2022.

