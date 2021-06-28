Pulwama: Special Police Officer, His Wife Shot Dead By Militants In J&K; Daughter Injured

Hours after security was beefed up in J&K’s Pulwama, militants shot dead a special police officer and his wife, while their daughter suffered injuries.

According to the officials, the ultras barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in Awantipora area of the district around 11 pm and opened fire on the family.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

They were rushed to a local hospital where the SPO and his wife Raja Begum succumbed to injuries. Their daughter Rafia has been shifted to a hospital here for treatment.

With PTI inputs

