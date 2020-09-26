Puducherry MLA Is Tested Positive For COVID-19

Ruling Congress legislator and chairman of Puducherry Planning Authority T Jayamoorthy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
An official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare revealed that the legislator tested positive at a government hospital here.
Jayamoorthy would be shifted to a private hospital in Chennai, sources said. Two of the Ministers of Puducherry and three legislators, including two members of the opposition parties - AINRC and AIADMK - had tested positive a few weeks ago and recovered after treatment in Chennai.
