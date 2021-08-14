August 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Proud Of J-K Police For Its Sacrifices To Defend Country’s Sovereignty: LG Sinha

Proud Of J-K Police For Its Sacrifices To Defend Country’s Sovereignty: LG Sinha

The LG's remarks came after J-K Police personnel were awarded gallantry awards including Ashok Chakra on eve of Independence Day.

Outlook Web Desk 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:58 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Proud Of J-K Police For Its Sacrifices To Defend Country’s Sovereignty: LG Sinha
Proud of J-K Police, says LG Manoj Sinha. (File photo)
PTI
Proud Of J-K Police For Its Sacrifices To Defend Country’s Sovereignty: LG Sinha
outlookindia.com
2021-08-14T16:58:22+05:30

Lauding Jammu and Kashmir Police for its sacrifices in defending the sovereignty of the country, the Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said he is proud of the force.

"Proud of bravery and sacrifices made by Jammu and Kashmir Police in defending the sovereignty of the country. Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and 257 police gallantry medals to JKP at the forefront of fight against terrorism is commendable," Sinha said on Twitter.

The LG's remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were awarded gallantry awards including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Independence Day.

He said Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram has been selected for this year's Ashok Chakra award (posthumous), Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat for Kirti Chakra (posthumous) and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad for Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for their acts of bravery, valour and selfless sacrifice for the motherland. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amid Cabinet Discontent, Karnataka CM Bommai Meets Predecessor Yediyurappa

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Manoj Sinha Srinagar National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos