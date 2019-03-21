﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Proud Day For Criminal justice System': Kapil Sibal's Sarcastic Jibe On Samjhauta Blast Case

'Proud Day For Criminal justice System': Kapil Sibal's Sarcastic Jibe On Samjhauta Blast Case

The blast on the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 March 2019
'Proud Day For Criminal justice System': Kapil Sibal's Sarcastic Jibe On Samjhauta Blast Case
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal
PTI Photo
'Proud Day For Criminal justice System': Kapil Sibal's Sarcastic Jibe On Samjhauta Blast Case
outlookindia.com
2019-03-21T17:14:20+0530
Also Read

In a sarcastic remark senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that with a verdict that "no one knows" who killed 68 people, it must be a "proud day" for the criminal justice system. Sibal's comments came a day after a special court acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta Express blast case.

Twelve years after a blast on the Samjhauta Express killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, a special court in Panchkula acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the case on Wednesday.

“All the four accused, Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary have been acquitted by the court,” NIA counsel Rajan Malhotra had said.

Reacting to the development, Sibal tweeted: "2007 : Samjhauta Express Bomb Blast, 68 killed. NIA charged 8 accused.
"Verdict : No one knows who killed the 68 victims. Must be a proud day for our criminal justice system !"

The blast on the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.

 PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kapil Sibal Delhi Samjhauta Express NIA - National Investigation Agency Terrorism Hindutva National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kerala Family Awaiting Son's Mortal Remains From Saudi Receive Lankan Woman's Body
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters