Farmers’ Protests Will Continue Till New Farm Laws Are Withdrawn: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers' protests will continue until the Centre’s three new agriculture legislations are withdrawn.

Tikait made the remark while speaking in Uttar Pradesh’s Ramrajn town on the occasion of the farmers completing 100 days of protests at the Delhi borders against the central farm legislations.

The farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the three farm laws and our agitation will continue till the government meets our demands, the BKU leader said on Saturday.

On the occasion, he flagged off a tractors' rally, which, he said, will travel across districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will reach farmers' protest site in Ghazipur on March 27.

Meanwhile, Union minister and Member of Parliament from Muzaffarnagar said the three agri laws will be beneficial for the farmers.

“If any farmer's land is taken away due to the farm laws, I will resign as an MP. The laws were enacted in accordance with the wishes of the farmers,” he said

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(With inputs from PTI)

