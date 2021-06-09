Procure Vaccine For Children To Keep Them Safe: Sisodia Tells Centre

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday urged the Centre to move proactively to procure Covid-19 vaccines for children saying that many countries have started working on it.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has voiced concern over safety of children while citing opinion of experts that children may be affected in a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Sharing a newspaper report, Sisodia tweeted, "The world has started working on vaccine for children under age 12. Centre Govt should proactively do the needful to procure as many vaccines as possible to keep our children safe."

Currently, people aged 18 years and above are being vaccinated in India.

The screening of children in the age group of 2-18 for trial of Covaxin vaccine has started at the AIIMS Patna and New Delhi to see if the vaccine is suitable for them.

(With PTI inputs)

